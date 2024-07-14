Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strike a selfie together at Ambani wedding

Kim Kardashian calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Queen' as she fangirls over the latter

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Kim Kardashian calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Queen
Kim Kardashian calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Queen' 

Kim Kardashian shared a stunning selfie with Indian beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwad ceremony. 

On July 14, the reality television star took to her Instagram stories handle and dropped a memorable picture with the Bachchan bahu. 

She proudly called the diva '' Queen." 

Soon after the pictures were shared, her die-hard fans could not keep calm over the union. 

One user wrote, "Kim Kardashian took a selfie with Aishwarya Rai and calls her queen. I never expected this to happen. Aishwarya Rai is truly the face of Indian cinema." 

Another commented, " Everyone is fangirling Kim and Kim is fangirling Aishwarya and she is the only celebrity Kim posted on her IG means Kim knows her from before." 

Kim Kardashian touched down in Mumbai along with her sister Khloe Kardashian to grace the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant where they got the chance to interact with several Bollywood A-listers. 

After a star-studded Friday wedding, the sisters graced the venue for the newlyweds Shubh Ashirwad. 

