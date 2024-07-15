Priyanka Chopra embraces daughter Malti in heartwarming reunion post

Priyanka Chopra is back to her mom's duties!
Soon after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress swiftly departed to reunite with her beloved daughter Malti Marie.
Turning to her Instagram handle on July 14, the Bajirao Mastani actress delighted her 91 million fans with an adorable photo with her daughter.
“After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed,” Chopra captioned the post.
The snap featured the Love Again actress, who can be seen lovingly embracing her baby daughter, whereas the two-year-old was beaming with joy as she played with her toy.
Chopra was wearing a pink-hued hoodie with her hair tied up in a loose bun, while Malti could be seen cutely dressed in a blue and white textured shirt in the picture.
Australia Gold Coast was tagged as the photo’s location, where the actress is currently filming her upcoming movie The Bluff.
Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Nothing is better than holding your child and your better half,” while another penned, “You are a really good mother. The way you take care of her is simply superb. More power to you.”
Chopra married American songwriter and actor Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022 via surrogacy.