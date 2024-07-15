Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra embraces daughter Malti in heartwarming reunion post

Priyanka Chopra reunited with her daughter Malti Marie after traveling’42+ hours’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Priyanka Chopra reunited with her daughter Malti Marie after traveling’42+ hours’
Priyanka Chopra reunited with her daughter Malti Marie after traveling’42+ hours’

Priyanka Chopra is back to her mom's duties!

Soon after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress swiftly departed to reunite with her beloved daughter Malti Marie.

Turning to her Instagram handle on July 14, the Bajirao Mastani actress delighted her 91 million fans with an adorable photo with her daughter.

“After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed,” Chopra captioned the post.


The snap featured the Love Again actress, who can be seen lovingly embracing her baby daughter, whereas the two-year-old was beaming with joy as she played with her toy.

Chopra was wearing a pink-hued hoodie with her hair tied up in a loose bun, while Malti could be seen cutely dressed in a blue and white textured shirt in the picture.

Australia Gold Coast was tagged as the photo’s location, where the actress is currently filming her upcoming movie The Bluff.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Nothing is better than holding your child and your better half,” while another penned, “You are a really good mother. The way you take care of her is simply superb. More power to you.”

Chopra married American songwriter and actor Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022 via surrogacy.

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon
Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears

Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears
King Charles, Queen Camilla ready for royal visit to Australia and Samoa

King Charles, Queen Camilla ready for royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest

Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest

Entertainment News

Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Taylor Swift hit by piano mishap amid Eras Tour’s Milan show
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Sajal Aly's new social media update melts hearts
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Olivia Munn pays tribute to fellow cancer fighter Shannen Doherty following her death
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Bob Odenkirk breaks silence on losing 'The Office' role to Steve Carell
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Jacqueline Fernandez steals the spotlight at Anant- Radhika's 'Shubh Ashirwad' night
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
‘Charmed’ star Rose McGowan lead tribute after Shannen Doherty's death
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Wiz Khalifa faces legal trouble in Romania over drug charges
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Shannen Doherty’s 'desperate' last wish before her death
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Shannen Doherty breathes her last at 53
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
‘Barbie,’ Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet win big at Nickelodeon kids' Choice Awards 2024