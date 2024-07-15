World

EU imposes sanctions on Israeli figures for human rights violations

The EU sanctions involve freezing assets and banning travel to EU countries

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
The European Union (EU) has sanctioned five Israeli individuals and three organizations on Monday, July 15.

As per Reuters, this action was taken in response to their involvement in severe human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

One of the groups, Tzav 9, was accused of hindering humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

Individuals sanctioned include Ben-Zion Gopstein, leader of Lehava, and Isaschar Manne, associated with an illegal settlement in the West Bank.

Both Gopstein and Tzav 9 were previously sanctioned by the United States for actions against Jewish assimilation and anti-Arab activities.

The EU sanctions involve freezing assets and banning travel to EU countries.

These measures are part of the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, which now includes 113 individuals and 31 organizations.

However, there has been no immediate comment from those affected by the sanctions.

To note, the ongoing conflict has resulted in over 38,400 Palestinian deaths, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

