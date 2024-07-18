Sports

England sets record for ‘fastest’ 50 in Test cricket against West Indies

England break their own previous record set in 1994 against South Africa

  by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
England showcased an extraordinary display of batting on Thursday during the second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge, reaching 50 runs in just 4.2 overs.

This marks the fastest 50 in the history of Test cricket, breaking their previous record set in 1994 against South Africa.

The aggressive batting was led by Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, who quickly took control after West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite chose to field first.

Brathwaite's decision came after his team suffered a heavy defeat in the first Test at Lord's, where they were bowled out for 121 and 136.

England made a key change by bringing in fast bowler Mark Wood after veteran James Anderson retired following the first Test.

Meanwhile, West Indies faced a setback as spinner Gudakesh Motie, who was their top performer at Lord's, was sidelined due to flu.

He was replaced by Kevin Sinclair, who made a notable debut earlier this year by scoring a fifty and contributing to a historic win against Australia.

As the match progresses, all eyes are on England to see if they can maintain their aggressive momentum and on West Indies to see if they can respond effectively and level the series.

Fastest team 50s in Test cricket:

4.2 overs - England vs West Indies, Nottingham, 2024

4.3 overs - England vs South Africa, The Oval, 1994

4.6 overs - England vs Sri Lanka, Manchester, 2002

5.2 overs - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Karachi, 2004

5.3 overs - India vs England, Chennai, 2008

5.3 overs - India vs West Indies, Port of Spain, 2023

