Kevin Jonas, wife Danielle's baby No.3 on the cards?

Kevin Jonas and his beloved wife Danielle have another baby on their mind.
The Jonas Brothers musician appeared for a sit-down chat at Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files on July 18 where he told the host that he has not yet shut the door on baby No.3.
"If it's God's will, we'll see," Kevin said of adding another baby to his family.
He continued, " It's like, we took some health time for my wife. She has Lyme disease, so she really wanted to get that right. She's kind of only coming out of it now, in a good way, which is wonderful."
"Like all things, it just takes time and figuring out your life. But definitely not ruling it out," the singer added.
Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle are already parents to daughters Alena, 10, and Valentina, 7.
In November Danielle broke silence to PEOPLE on how her daughters had been joining their dad on tour while he toured with his brothers.
"I think they're just so proud of them," Danielle said about her two daughters love for their dad and uncles.
"And my one daughter, Valentina, she kind of understands what's going on, but not really. So she gets nervous at them, but then is just so excited to see them up on stage," she further added.