Entertainment

Selma Blair reveals her future plans after quitting from action due to MS

Selma Blair also shares her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS)

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024
Selma Blair reveals her future plans after quitting from action due to MS
Selma Blair reveals her future plans after quitting from action due to MS

Selma Blair, who once stepped away from acting due to her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS), has triumphantly announced her return to the industry.

While conversing with US Weekly, the Cruel Intentions star shared, “I did give up forever. I never thought I would, or [thought] that my voice would be distracting if it comes in and out between medicine or [after] heat or a long day.”

She added, “I didn’t even try because I wouldn’t want to ever disappoint someone. But no, I will definitely [act again]. I’m open for business.”

“Now, I would like nothing more than to get a call from, say, Mike White, like Jennifer Coolidge did once upon a time,” Blair said.

“We always hope for that deus ex machina that comes in and says, ‘Oh, your dreams can still come true here,’” the Legally Blonde star noted.

Expressing her excitement, Blair revealed, “I really am excited to be a grownup,” adding, “I haven’t really ever been a grownup on film.”

Blair's symptoms started long before she was given an MS diagnosis in 2018.

After learning the reason for the "jerks and spasms" she had been having for years, she told the outlet that she "became much happier."

To note, Selma Blair became well-known for her performances in the '90s and '00s moves Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and The Sweetest Thing.

Donald Trump lashes out at Biden’s withdrawal, calls him ‘worst president ever'

Donald Trump lashes out at Biden’s withdrawal, calls him ‘worst president ever'
Western US braces for severe heatwave with record-breaking temperatures

Western US braces for severe heatwave with record-breaking temperatures
Selma Blair reveals her future plans after quitting from action due to MS

Selma Blair reveals her future plans after quitting from action due to MS
Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament

Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament

Entertainment News

Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament
Coldplay's Chris Martin dedicates 'heartbreak song' to Taylor Swift as she leaves Germany
Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament
Richard Simmons' last photo, message released by staff
Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament
'Cobra Kai' stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka spill secret of their fitness
Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament
Anne Hathaway, son's sweet gesture at Taylor Swift show leaves fans in awe
Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament
'Mirzapur' star Ali Fazal, wife Richa Chadha share first glimpse of their newborn babygirl
Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament
Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones bring ‘Twisters’ energy to Luke Combs concert
Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament
Kylie Jenner takes Italy fashion to next level with sultry backless look
Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament
Shania Twain, Andrea Bocelli set stage ablaze with surprise duet in Tuscany: WATCH
Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament
Lady Gaga honors Tony Bennett on his first death anniversary: 'Miss you’
Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament
Jennifer Garner gives exciting home tour to her cat in new video: Watch
Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament
Taylor Swift 'sued' Ryan Reynolds for using her cats' in 'Deadpool 2'