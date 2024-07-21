Selma Blair reveals her future plans after quitting from action due to MS

Selma Blair, who once stepped away from acting due to her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS), has triumphantly announced her return to the industry.
While conversing with US Weekly, the Cruel Intentions star shared, “I did give up forever. I never thought I would, or [thought] that my voice would be distracting if it comes in and out between medicine or [after] heat or a long day.”
She added, “I didn’t even try because I wouldn’t want to ever disappoint someone. But no, I will definitely [act again]. I’m open for business.”
“Now, I would like nothing more than to get a call from, say, Mike White, like Jennifer Coolidge did once upon a time,” Blair said.
“We always hope for that deus ex machina that comes in and says, ‘Oh, your dreams can still come true here,’” the Legally Blonde star noted.
Expressing her excitement, Blair revealed, “I really am excited to be a grownup,” adding, “I haven’t really ever been a grownup on film.”
Blair's symptoms started long before she was given an MS diagnosis in 2018.
After learning the reason for the "jerks and spasms" she had been having for years, she told the outlet that she "became much happier."
To note, Selma Blair became well-known for her performances in the '90s and '00s moves Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and The Sweetest Thing.