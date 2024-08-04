Ryan Gosling searches new house to move kids away from Hollywood spotlight

Ryan Gosling has been spotted house hunting for a £10 million mansion in South-West London.
The Barbie actor appeared to be on a mission as he looked at opulent homes in the South-West London region.
As per The Sun, Eva Mendes wanted to keep their kids, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, away from the spotlight in Hollywood.
However, Gosling is now in the capital, filming Project Hail Mary, a science fiction picture in which he plays Ryland Grace, a science teacher turned astronaut.
A source said, “Ryan and Eva would certainly add an A-list element to an already well-to-do area.”
The insider added, “The couple have several property contact they are utilising to help them find the perfect place, along with a budget of over £10 million.”
Gosling is not the only famous actor from Hollywood who is relocating abroad.
Previously, Ryan Reynolds, who is currently basking the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, and his spouse Blake Lively purchased a £4 million house in Richmond last July.
Additionally, rumours circulated that the pair had purchased a £1.5 million house in a rural area of North Wales near the actor's beloved Wrexham football club, but those rumours turned out to be false.
But the couple relocated to the five-bedroom London property.
South-West London is a favourite among celebrities. While portraying the fictional AFC Richmond's manager Ted Lasso, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Jason Sudeikis all resided there for extended periods.