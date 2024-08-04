Sports

Barcelona stuns Real Madrid in New Jersey El Clasicos thriller

Pau Victor's two goals lead Barcelona to win over Real Madrid

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024


Barcelona defeated Real Madrid by 2-1 on Saturday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

According to BBC, Pau Victor's two classic goals in the first El Clasico of the season helped Barcelona beat the Spanish rival in a friendly in the US.

The two key players, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, of the La Liga champions are currently not playing for the team after playing UEAFA Euro 2024 for their countries.

The match was paused after the 12 minutes of the game due to a heavy storm. The match resumed almost an hour later, and Barcelona took the lead before halftime with a goal from 22-year-old forward Victor.

Victor, with his clinical performance, doubled his team lead in the 54th minute with another goal.

Meanwhile, Nico Paz scored the only goal for Real Madrid in the eight minutes of the clash.

Moreover, as per FC Barcelona, this was the fourth El Clasico in the United States in recent years. Previously, Barcelona and Real Madrid were head-to-head in the US in Miami (2017), Las Vegas (2022), and Dallas (2023), and Barça has won all the matches against Madrid on American soil.

