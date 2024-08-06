Biden holds urgent meeting as Iran-Israel tensions escalate

US President Joe Biden on Monday, August 5, held a meeting with the senior national security team to discuss the growing tension in the Middle East.
According to BBC, the president was concerned about the possible retaliatory attack from Iran on Israel after the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured officials were ‘engaged in intense diplomacy pretty much around the clock with a very simple message: All parties must refrain from escalation.’
As per the US news site Axios, Biden has been briefed that the nature and timing of the Iranian attack are unclear; however, Blinken suggested that Iran and Hezbollah could attack Israel in the coming 24 to 48 hours.
Moreover, Biden, in a statement released after the briefing, said, “We received updates on threats posed by Iran and its proxies, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, and preparations to support Israel should it be attacked again."
The 81-year-old further added that required steps were being taken to respond to attacks on US forces ‘in a manner and place of our choosing,’ referring to the rocket attack on the US military base in Iraq that injured several US personnel.
Additionally, Blinken, while talking to the reporters earlier on Monday, urged, “Escalation is not in anyone's interests. It will only lead to more conflict, more violence, and more insecurity. It is urgent that all parties make the right choices in the hours and days ahead.”