Sabrina Carpenter hails BFF Taylor Swift as ‘rockstar’

Sabrina Carpenter has appreciated her best friend Taylor Swift and hailed her as a “rockstar.”
The Please Please Please crooner even asked her friend’s permission before signing SKIMS campaign due to Taylor’s fued with Kim Kardashian.
During a with Variety on Tuesday, Sabrina shared, “Well, Taylor is a rock star! She’s just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace.”
She continued, “The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’ — no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.”
After Sabrina finished SKIMS campaign, Taylor’s fans, Swifties, swarmed the social media to bash her for working with Kim.
Sabrina further praised the Karma hitmaker, “It’s so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists that I feel I’m close to — to get advice from them on stuff that you can’t just ask the internet. We’re always playing each other our [music].