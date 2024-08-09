Taylor Swift fans turn Vienna into concert arena after tour cancellation: Watch

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans gathered in Vienna, Austria, despite cancelled concerts, turning the city's streets into an impromptu celebration.
The Lover crooner was scheduled to perform three shows at the Ernst Happel Stadium from Aug. 8-10.
After the shows were cancelled due to an alleged terror plot, fans gathered in the city singing along to her top hits and trading their signature friendship bracelets.
In a shared video on Instagram the travel blogger, Kimberly Kephart dropped the video on Instagram Stories where Swifties were gathered singing along to many of her songs, including You Need to Calm Down and the title track from her 2019 album Lover.
Swifties are also receiving support from the Vienna Tourist Board's official Instagram account, which rebranded its bio to read “Taylor's Version" and "Welcome to Vienna, it's been waiting for you."
To note, authorities said on August 7 that two males had been detained concerning a plot to assault the concerts, leading to the cancellation of the three scheduled performances.
"We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," the initial post on promoter Barracuda Music's Facebook said, adding that all tickets "will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days."