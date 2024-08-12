World

Democrats targets overseas voters to support Kamala Harris

More than 1.6 million Americans from critical battleground states reside abroad

  by Web Desk
  August 12, 2024
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is launching a new initiative to register the 9 million Americans living abroad, aiming to secure votes for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election on November 5.

As per Reuters, this marks the first time the DNC has made such an effort, with over $100,000 allocated to support Democrats Abroad in voter registration drives and disseminating voting information for overseas Americans.

A DNC official highlighted that more than 1.6 million Americans from critical battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, reside abroad.

Winning votes in these states is crucial for Harris or her opponent, former President Donald Trump. In the 2020 election, President Joe Biden secured victory by a narrow margin of 44,000 votes across Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

DNC said in a statement, "The DNC is leaving no stone left unturned to ensure that Kamala Harris will be the next president of the United States," noting that only 8% of Americans living outside the country had registered to vote in the 2020 election.

It further added, "This election will be won on the margins, and with only three months until the election, every vote matters – including the votes of those who are serving or living abroad."

Harris, along with her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has been actively campaigning in battleground states, drawing large crowds and building momentum.

In addition to this, recent polls show Harris leading Trump by four percentage points in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and by five percentage points nationally.

