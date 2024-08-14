King Charles, Queen Camilla hail New Zealand's stellar performance at Olympics

King Charles and Queen Camilla have praised New Zealand's talented atheletes for their outstanding performance at 2024 Paris Olympics games.
The New Zealand team brought a total of 20 medals, including record-breaking 10 gold medals.
His majestey send a letter to New Zealand’s Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, and expressed their admiration for the team.
The letter read, “From the rugby field to the velodrome, the team ably and successfully demonstrated the grit and spirit of true Olympians — and true Kiwis.”
Charles added, “It has been enormously impressive to see just how extraordinarily successful your athletes have been in securing New Zealand’s highest gold medal count at a single Olympics to date, and I hope that all of New Zealand shared in my joy at witnessing the wonderful sporting culture of this great nation on the world’s stage.”
The monarch further penned, “Medals aside, I feel very strongly that sporting achievements are measured in many more ways than by positions on leaderboards. To compete at the Olympic Games as one of the world’s greatest athletes is a remarkable achievement in itself, and reflects the many years of dedication, determination and discipline required to represent one’s country at elite level.”
For the unversed, New Zealand stands at 11th position on the Olympic medal tally.