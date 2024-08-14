Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying

Sports

  August 14, 2024
Imane Khelif has taken a bold move after facing cyberbullying by J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk.

The Olympic champion has named the renowned author and Tesla founder in a criminal complaint filed to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment.”

Her attorney, Nabil Boudi, confirmed to Variety that both famous figures were mentioned in the body of the complaint.

Nabil shared that “ensure[s] that the ‘prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people.”

He also noted that Donald Trump would be part of the investigation, adding, “J. K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others. Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.”

Previously, Elon shared a post from swimmer Riley Gaines that claimed “men don’t belong in women’s sports” hinting at Imane.

Imane won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s 66 kilogram boxing competition on Saturday.

The Algerian boxer faced accusations regarding her biological sex even though the International Olympic Committee exclaimed, “scientifically, this is not a man fighting a woman.” 

