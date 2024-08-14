Royal

Kate Middleton's pal reveals painful details about future Queen: 'Toughest year'

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in January this year

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024


Kate Middleton, who delighted her ardent fans and well-wishers by sharing her reassuring glimpse in a video for Team GB has gone through her “toughest year of her life.”

In an exclusive story by Daily Mail’s royal reporter Rebbeca English, she sighted Princess Kate’s close pal who opened up about the Princess of Wales’ journey so far, as she is going through chemotherapy since her cancer diagnosis in January.

The source close to Kate has revealed that her treatment will extend till end of summer or perhaps beyond, followed by her recovery which may also take a few more months.

Kensington Palace insider mentioned that they will guide the future Queen after her return to “a more regular workload, however, they emphasized that they are “not at that stage yet.”

“We are not there yet. When we last heard from her ahead of Trooping the Colour, she said her treatment was going on into the summer and that’s what’s happening,” the insider noted.

They explained, “It’s been a rough, rough time, a really difficult year for the entire family. And as she herself said, she is not out of the woods yet.”

Sharing a disappointing update with Catherine’s fans, the insider spilled, “the direction is positive [but] there will not be great change [in terms of her public profile] after Sunday night and no one is giving a timescale for her return.”

Kate Middleton is set to join her father-in-law King Charles, and his wife Queen Camilla at the Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

