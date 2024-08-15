Halle Berry skips Storm role in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' despite Blake Lively's plea

Halle Berry revealed that Blake Lively was eager for her to reprise her iconic role as Storm in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie.
While conversing with Comicbook.com on Monday, the Catwoman star shared that the It Ends With Us starlet asked about joining Reynolds’ latest Deadpool installment as her X-Men character, Ororo Munroe/Storm.
"Blake asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me," she told the outlet.
To note, Ryan Reynolds has the main role in the film he played the super hero Deadpool and is also a co-writer and producer of the film.
The movie was helmed by Shawn Levy and he also worked on the script with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells.
Berry played the Marvel superhero in the films X-Men (2000), X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), her character possesses the ability to control the weather with her mind.
If Berry had joined the cast, she would have reprised her role alongside her former X-Men costar Hugh Jackman, who starred as Logan Howlett/Wolverine.