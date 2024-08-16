Entertainment

Ben Affleck celebrates birthday with Jennifer Garner amid marital woes

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly in for a divorce

  August 16, 2024
Jennifer Garner visits her former husband Ben Affleck on his birthday while Jennifer Lopez dropped a blast from the past! 

As the Air actor celebrated another year, it was his ex-wife Garner, who shared the spotlight this time.

The exes, known for their cordial co-parenting relationship post-divorce, were seen together on August 15 at the actor’s Brentwood rental home where he is currently residing. Meanwhile, JLO took a nostalgic detour, sharing birthday throwback photos.

However, through this move the On The Floor singer suggested she was more eager to celebrate herself than her husband as the shots that did rounds were from her own Bridgerton themed bash weeks ago.

Garner, who lives in the same Brentwood neighbourhood, stepped out of her luxury car in a laid-back and makeup free look. 

She topped off her look with glasses and understated jewellery, including delicate silver earrings and an Apple Watch as per the viral clicks. 

For the unversed, the 13 Going On 30 actress had been visiting Affleck many times before and is said to have played an extremely significant role in helping the couple patch up during their time apart.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage is seemingly not working out any further.  

Taylor Swift takes subtle dig at Kanye West during Eras Tour show
Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran’s electrifying show set Wembley ablaze after Vienna plot
Blake Lively under fire for 2016 interview amid Justin Baldoni feud rumors
Ryan Reynolds’ credits tragic past for his incredible parenting
Margot Robbie, Colin Farrells' 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ gets release date
Sydney Sweeney's dog Tank graces Vogue cover: 'cherishing this forever'
Wiz Khalifa shares first glimpse of newborn daughter
Kylie Jenner's daring stormy sea photos leave fans in awe
Hugh Jackman drops glimpses from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' first day of filming
Matthew Perry death case takes WILD turn with shocking arrests
Kevin Costner believes 'Yellowstone' will 'fall flat' without him