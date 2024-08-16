Mehwish Hayat teases potential cameo in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Emily in Paris is ready to take an exciting turn in Season 4!
The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress sent a wave of anticipation among her fans with a surprising post about her appearance in Netflix’s chick flick Emily in Paris.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Mehwish shared a carousel of photos with Lucas Bravo, male lead of the romantic-comedy series, who is portraying Emily’s love interest Gabriel.
In the candid photos, clicked on the set of a Kitchen, Mehwish and Lucas flashed a warm smile standing next to each other.
While in another picture, series’ producer Stephen Brown also shared the frame with Mehwish and Lucas.
The Man Jali actress wrote a sweet caption that read, “It was wonderful catching up with the charming @lucasnbravo and my partner-in-crime Producer @sjoelbrown on the sets of the new season.”
She continued, “Super thrilled for today’s season premiere of ‘Emily in Paris’. Break a leg guys!!!Meanwhile who knows, just maybe Gabriel’s love life could use a dash of Pakistani spice next season!”
Mehwish in her post not only teased her appearance in the series, she also hinted at the next season.
Emily in Paris season 4 was premiered on the streaming Juggernaut on August 15, 2024.