Trending

Mehwish Hayat teases potential cameo in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat poses with ‘Emily in Paris’ Lucas Bravo to tease her first Hollywood collaboration

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Mehwish Hayat to star in ‘Emily in Paris’ next to Lucas Bravo
Mehwish Hayat to star in ‘Emily in Paris’ next to Lucas Bravo

Emily in Paris is ready to take an exciting turn in Season 4!

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress sent a wave of anticipation among her fans with a surprising post about her appearance in Netflix’s chick flick Emily in Paris.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Mehwish shared a carousel of photos with Lucas Bravo, male lead of the romantic-comedy series, who is portraying Emily’s love interest Gabriel.

In the candid photos, clicked on the set of a Kitchen, Mehwish and Lucas flashed a warm smile standing next to each other.


While in another picture, series’ producer Stephen Brown also shared the frame with Mehwish and Lucas.

The Man Jali actress wrote a sweet caption that read, “It was wonderful catching up with the charming @lucasnbravo and my partner-in-crime Producer @sjoelbrown on the sets of the new season.”

She continued, “Super thrilled for today’s season premiere of ‘Emily in Paris’. Break a leg guys!!!Meanwhile who knows, just maybe Gabriel’s love life could use a dash of Pakistani spice next season!”

Mehwish in her post not only teased her appearance in the series, she also hinted at the next season.

Emily in Paris season 4 was premiered on the streaming Juggernaut on August 15, 2024.  

'Emily in Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo explains why season 4 scene brought him 'relief'

'Emily in Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo explains why season 4 scene brought him 'relief'
Nimra Khan's attempted kidnapping CCTV footage leaks online

Nimra Khan's attempted kidnapping CCTV footage leaks online
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on dating Tom Brady rumours

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on dating Tom Brady rumours
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post

Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post

Trending News

Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Nimra Khan's attempted kidnapping CCTV footage leaks online
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Shraddha Kapoor exits cinema hall after watching 'Stree 2'
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Wahaj Ali embraces the wild storms of New York City in new post
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Hina Khawaja Bayat asks government not to ‘destroy’ Pakistan
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Rani Mukerji ‘manifests’ doing a musical romance with Hugh Jackman
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Hania Aamir channels Snoop Dogg, Kareena Kapoor in new video
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebs rage against Kolkata doctor assault & murder case
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Shah Rukh Khan admits backing out from movie was ‘very unprofessional’
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Alia Bhatt demands justice for assault victim: ‘Women aren't safe anywhere’
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Maya Ali reflects on Pakistan’s legacy in powerful Independence Day post
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post
Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he loses passion for acting after 'Zero' flop