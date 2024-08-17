'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor 'freaks out' by her own scary avatar in the movie

Shraddha Kapoor revealed getting scared by her own character in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2.
During an interview with the Lallantop, the Aashiqui 2 famed star was asked about about her role in Stree 2.
" In my recently released movie when something happens to my character's face, I get terrified. I would watch myself on the big screen with ear and face half covered," the diva responded.
Further on, in the same interview, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress revealed, " I do not watch horror films but do horror comedies like Stree 2. If I ever get a really good script I would love to be a part of that film."
" I have not experienced any paranormal activity but have made up several horror stories in my mind."
Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was mobbed by her fans while exiting a cinema hall in a leaked footage.
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie also stars the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana along with Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao.