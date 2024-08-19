Health

Unseen consequences of COVID threaten US workforce

  by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
A new study reveals that Long COVID is taking a significant toll on the US workforce, with millions of Americans potentially unable to work due to lingering symptoms.

Researchers at Yale School of Medicine found that 14% of working-age individuals with Long COVID symptoms hadn't returned to their jobs within three months of their initial infection. 

“When we compare the rates observed in this study to the national population, it could mean as many as 2 million people may be out of work because of post-COVID conditions,” the lead researcher Dr. Arjun Venkatesh at the Yale School of Medicine said.

The study, published in PLOS ONE, analyzed data from over 6,000 COVID-19 patients across eight states and found that nearly 10% of employed participants reported five or more symptoms of Long COVID months after infection.

"This is not a small problem. It also has impacts on those people individually in terms of their own income security and their ability to care for themselves and their families," Arjun added.

The study suggests that people with Long COVID may need the same sort of economic relief and support that was provided to people during the pandemic.

Health News

Mpox outbreak: What you need to know about this growing concern
Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study
Experts sound alarm on hidden dangers of excessive caffeine intake
Spouses of cancer patients face increased suicide risk, study reveals
Monkeypox hits Pakistan: Three cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Mpox outbreak causes spike in vaccine manufacturer shares
Mpox outbreak: WHO declares global health emergency after 'extraordinary events'
Monkeypox: spread, risk, symptoms, and treatment
This game-changing snack could be your secret weapon for weight loss success
Red meat consumption linked to higher type 2 diabetes risk
Add this to your diet and say goodbye to chronic diseases!
Washing fruit and think it’s clean? New study disagrees