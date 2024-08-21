Novak Djokovic may at US Open on one major condition

Novak Djokovic’s retirement plans at US Open have been revealed.
The talented tennis player will backed from retainment if he wins an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam at the US Open next month.
He is currently level with Margaret Court at the top of the all-time major standings.
The 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert shared her views during a conversation with ESPN ahead of the major tournament, “I think if he wins the 25th major, I would think that he would leave the game.”
She added, “He’d break that tie with Margaret Court. I would allow him to retire after that. Okay, you have everybody in the world’s permission to retire. That would be epic if he could do that. But he’s a very driven person beyond anybody that I’ve ever seen.”
Chris further explained, “It would be Herculean if he wins this tournament and gets to 25. I think hands down he would have to be the greatest male player ever. I think he already is in a lot of people’s minds.”
For the unversed, Novak won last year’s US Open.