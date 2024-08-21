Novak Djokovic may at US Open on one major condition

Sports

Novak Djokovic's parents' heartfelt request may end his tennis career

Novak Djokovic's parents' heartfelt request may end his tennis career

  • August 21, 2024
Novak Djokovic’s retirement plans at US Open have been revealed.

The talented tennis player will backed from retainment if he wins an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam at the US Open next month.

He is currently level with Margaret Court at the top of the all-time major standings.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert shared her views during a conversation with ESPN ahead of the major tournament, “I think if he wins the 25th major, I would think that he would leave the game.”

She added, “He’d break that tie with Margaret Court. I would allow him to retire after that. Okay, you have everybody in the world’s permission to retire. That would be epic if he could do that. But he’s a very driven person beyond anybody that I’ve ever seen.”

Chris further explained, “It would be Herculean if he wins this tournament and gets to 25. I think hands down he would have to be the greatest male player ever. I think he already is in a lot of people’s minds.”

For the unversed, Novak won last year’s US Open.

Sports News

England to honor cricket legend Graham Thorpe in Sri Lanka test match
Babar Azam set to enter 4000 club with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
ICC moves 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup from Bangladesh to UAE amid unrest
Cristiano Ronaldo plans shocking comeback to Manchester United?
Greg Barclay to step down as ICC chairperson in November
Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement plans: ‘No intentions of retiring’
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner shine bright at Cincinnati Open finals
Australian Olympian Matt Richardson joins Great Britain's sprint squad
PCB boots ‘unfit’ Aamir Jamal from Pakistan Test squad
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons
John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’
Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur reveals unique strategy for Dutch GP