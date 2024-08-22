BTS' Jungkook's gets SHOCKING marriage proposal from unexpected person

BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, and special guest V shared a heartwarming and hilarious moment in the latest episode of the variety show Are You Sure?!, that has left fans in stitches.
During the episode, Jungkook showcased his culinary skills by cooking a meal for the trio, which prompted an unexpected reaction from V.
After tasting the dish, V was so impressed that he asked Jungkook, "Do you want to be my girlfriend?" as a playful compliment on his cooking abilities
Later, the trio continued their enjoyable day with a leisurely boat ride and fishing activity.
The episode, released on August 22, 2024, is the fourth installment of the ongoing series, which features Jungkook and Jimin exploring different regions and engaging in various activities.
The episode has sparked a buzz among fans, who are eagerly anticipating future episodes of the series.
Are You Sure?! is a travel series where the duo visits various locations, including New York, Jeju Island, and Sapporo, and experiences unexpected events that challenge them to question their assumptions.
The show, consisting of 8 episodes, is currently streaming on Disney+.