King Charles recognizes Princess Kate effort with special title

Princess Kate became a binding force for a royal family amid hard days

  August 23, 2024
Kate Middleton’s newly conferred title as Princess of Wales reflects King Charles's deep appreciation for her dedication and service to the royal family.

Speaking with Svar Nanan-Sen, the royal editor of GBNews.com, and Cameron Walker, the royal correspondent for GB News, Jobson said that the two royals had been "brought closer together" as a result of their cancer diagnoses.

He went on to say that the Princess is "a solution finder" who can "smooth the path" in the event that William and Charles disagree.

Jobson said, "He calls her his beloved daughter in law, he appreciates the way that he can get access to his grandchildren whenever he wants to.

The correspondent continued,"He appreciates the fact that she is such a loyal and devoted servant to the Crown, and he's recognised that in the honours he has given her, as well as the way you can see that they interact in public together.

"I think it was significant, too, that when she was about to announce the terrible news that she was being treated, she had lunch with the King just prior to that, and they talked it over, and I think this cancer diagnosis has probably brought them closer together,” he shared.

Someone like Kate, according to the author, "is very, very helpful" for the Royal Family.

Prince William waiting for King Charles’ death to ‘reunite’ with Prince Harry
Princess Kate, Prince William 'frustrated' with King Charles 'awkward' royal rule
Sarah Ferguson gives shocking response to Prince Andrew leaving Royal Lodge
Top 5 Prince William scandals
Kate Middleton health update: Princess of Wales takes surprising decision after doctors’ warning
Prince Andrew vows to stand his ground amid escalating feud with King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry achieve major goal despite King Charles' anger
King Charles death nearer than predicted as Monarch’s health declines
Prince Harry ignites Prince William anger over ‘rude’ remarks about Kate
King Charles grants Kate Middleton a touching favour
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse
Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care