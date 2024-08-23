King Charles recognizes Princess Kate effort with special title

Kate Middleton’s newly conferred title as Princess of Wales reflects King Charles's deep appreciation for her dedication and service to the royal family.
Speaking with Svar Nanan-Sen, the royal editor of GBNews.com, and Cameron Walker, the royal correspondent for GB News, Jobson said that the two royals had been "brought closer together" as a result of their cancer diagnoses.
He went on to say that the Princess is "a solution finder" who can "smooth the path" in the event that William and Charles disagree.
Jobson said, "He calls her his beloved daughter in law, he appreciates the way that he can get access to his grandchildren whenever he wants to.
The correspondent continued,"He appreciates the fact that she is such a loyal and devoted servant to the Crown, and he's recognised that in the honours he has given her, as well as the way you can see that they interact in public together.
"I think it was significant, too, that when she was about to announce the terrible news that she was being treated, she had lunch with the King just prior to that, and they talked it over, and I think this cancer diagnosis has probably brought them closer together,” he shared.
Someone like Kate, according to the author, "is very, very helpful" for the Royal Family.