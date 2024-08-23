Sci-Tech

Google taps Character.AI founder for key AI leadership role

Google designated Noam Shazeer, the former founder of Character.AI

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Google taps Character.AI founder for key AI leadership role
Google taps Character.AI founder for key AI leadership role

Google has made a significant move in the AI landscape by appointing a former Character.AI founder as co-lead of its AI models division.

As per the reports, the tech giant designated Noam Shazeer, the former founder of Character.AI, as a co-lead of its primary AI project.

The former Google researcher will work at Google as a technical lead for Gemini, supporting Jeff Dean and Oriol Vinyals, additional co-leaders for Google's AI models, the company announced in a note to colleagues.

Notably, Google's AI model Gemini was created by DeepMind, the company's AI branch, and it is included in goods like the Pixel phone and Search.

After leaving the chatbot startup he started in 2021, Shazeer recently joined Google again. The American tech giant paid billions to acquire him and a few other staff members into DeepMind and to get a license from Character.AI.

Shazeer responded to the memo by email, saying, "We are thrilled to join the best team on earth building the most valuable technology on earth," which Reuters was able to view.

He was a co-author of a groundbreaking 2017 research paper that ignited the current AI boom, and he initially joined Google in 2000, two years after the company's founding.

The technological innovations introduced in the study are utilised by Character.AI. It has raised $193 million, and venture capitalists valued it at $1 billion the previous year.

Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed
Andrew Flintoff steps down as England coach after clash with Jos Butler

Andrew Flintoff steps down as England coach after clash with Jos Butler
Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle

Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney

Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney

Sci-Tech News

Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission uncovers magma ocean on moon's south pole
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Astronomers reveal mystery behind Sun’s hidden age
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
New computer runs on air to detect blood clots, strokes
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
AI technology proves effective in early detection of bowel cancer
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Emmanuel Macron to visit Serbia this month to discuss AI leadership
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Elon Musk’s Neuralink hits milestone with second implant trial for paralyzed patients
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
India about to launch its first quantum computer
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
WhatsApp security features you need to enable now: Find out
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Climate change blamed for Sicily yacht Sinking
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Google launches anti-theft lock feature for Android phones
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Elon Musk's Tesla gains relief as EU slashes proposed tariffs on Chinese EV imports
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures