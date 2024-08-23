Google taps Character.AI founder for key AI leadership role

Google has made a significant move in the AI landscape by appointing a former Character.AI founder as co-lead of its AI models division.
As per the reports, the tech giant designated Noam Shazeer, the former founder of Character.AI, as a co-lead of its primary AI project.
The former Google researcher will work at Google as a technical lead for Gemini, supporting Jeff Dean and Oriol Vinyals, additional co-leaders for Google's AI models, the company announced in a note to colleagues.
Notably, Google's AI model Gemini was created by DeepMind, the company's AI branch, and it is included in goods like the Pixel phone and Search.
After leaving the chatbot startup he started in 2021, Shazeer recently joined Google again. The American tech giant paid billions to acquire him and a few other staff members into DeepMind and to get a license from Character.AI.
Shazeer responded to the memo by email, saying, "We are thrilled to join the best team on earth building the most valuable technology on earth," which Reuters was able to view.
He was a co-author of a groundbreaking 2017 research paper that ignited the current AI boom, and he initially joined Google in 2000, two years after the company's founding.
The technological innovations introduced in the study are utilised by Character.AI. It has raised $193 million, and venture capitalists valued it at $1 billion the previous year.