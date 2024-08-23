Tributes pour in for Mike Lynch and daughter Hannah following yacht tragedy

World

The Italian Coast Guard reported that rescue operations have concluded with the recovery of Hannah Lynch

  by Web Desk
  August 23, 2024
A tragic incident occurred off the coast of Sicily early Monday morning when a British-flagged sailing yacht sank during a severe storm.  

This tragedy claimed the lives of many, including British tech giant Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.

As per BBC, today the last body was recovered from the wreckage of a luxury yacht, and it is believed to be Hannah's.

Earlier this week, the body of her father, tech entrepreneur Mike, was found in the shipwreck.

The Italian Coast Guard reported that rescue operations have concluded with the recovery of Hannah Lynch, confirming that a total of seven people lost their lives.

Friends and families pay tribute to two beloved souls:

Loved ones are paying tribute to Hannah and Mike in their memory.

The Lynch family released a picture of the two on Friday, along with a heartfelt statement in which a spokesperson said, "The Lynch family is devastated, in shock and is being comforted and supported by family and friends."

The statement added, "Their thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy. They would like to sincerely thank the Italian coastguard, emergency services and all those who helped in the rescue."

It continued, "Their one request now is that their privacy be respected at this time of unspeakable grief."

The statement concluded, "Mike was the most brilliant mind and caring person I have ever known," a close friend. His passion for life, knowledge and all those around him was instantly inspiring to everyone he met, and he will be sorely missed."

Meanwhile, Hannah’s friends have called her a "caring and lovely soul," while teachers highlighted her "remarkable intellectual brilliance."

World News

Donald Trump reacts to Kamala Harris’ DNC speech: ‘Radical Marxist’
US places 105 firms on ‘trade restriction list’ to support Russian military
Harris’ DNC speech key moments: From anniversary wish to Trump critique
Shein, fast fashion brand takes major step to combat child labour cases
Democrats reject Gaza protesters' request for Palestinian speaker at DNC
Kamala Harris makes history as first Black woman to lead major party ticket
Donald Trump FIRES BACK at Queen Elizabeth’s ‘very rude’ remarks
World’s second-largest diamond found in Botswana
UK sees major drop in visas for health staff and student dependants
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Afghanistan’s Taliban government names first official ambassador to UAE
Body of UK tech giant Mike Lynch found in Sicily yacht wreck