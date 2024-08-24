Entertainment

Zayn Malik debuts shockingly messy ‘man gone wild’ look

Zayn Malik grew out long, thick locks

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024


Zayn Malik had joined the beard club long time back, but now he has fiercely gone out with it to sport a “man gone wild” look!

As per People Magazine, the singer swept fans with a brand new appearance on Friday, August 23, showing off unkempt hair all over his face.

In a video posted on Instagram, he looked remarkably different with a thick patch of sideburns, whiskers, and bristles.

Pulling out all the stops was an equally messy hairstyle sitting on Zayn Malik’s head.

The video showed him singing an acapella version of his very own song, Shoot at Will, from the freshly released album, Room under the Stairs.

Of course, he has been seen with long locks a handful number of times before, but they were never found in such a disorderly state.

It’s quite a striking departure from Zayn Malik’s usual cropped hair styled upward with a hint of stubble.

A follower reacted, “Your hair…. I am dying!!”

“I wasn’t ready,” another shockingly commented.

Someone managed to ask the right question, saying, “Give me the haircare routine cause how tf your hair grows that fast.”

SpaceX to bring astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on earth next year, NASA

SpaceX to bring astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on earth next year, NASA
Chinese researchers extract water from moon soil

Chinese researchers extract water from moon soil
Is plastic invading our brains? Scientists discover alarming findings

Is plastic invading our brains? Scientists discover alarming findings
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post

Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post

Entertainment News

Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Is Ben Affleck dating Kick Kennedy amid Jennifer Lopez divorce?
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Paris Hilton shares heartwarming details about Britney Spears’ ‘love for her kids’
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Eminem's daughter reveals she 'sobbed' listening to father's heartfelt song for her
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Jennifer Lopez's pal drops heartbreaking confessions about Ben Affleck relationship
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Jennifer Aniston's past crush on Keanu Reeves makes Sandra Bullock 'awkward'
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson jokes about getting ‘cheap botox’ following farm explosion
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to reunite at TIFF for ‘Unstoppable’ amid divorce?
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet sends LOUD message for her ex Travis Scott
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Ben Affleck turns to Jennifer Garner amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez