Zayn Malik debuts shockingly messy ‘man gone wild’ look

Zayn Malik had joined the beard club long time back, but now he has fiercely gone out with it to sport a “man gone wild” look!
As per People Magazine, the singer swept fans with a brand new appearance on Friday, August 23, showing off unkempt hair all over his face.
In a video posted on Instagram, he looked remarkably different with a thick patch of sideburns, whiskers, and bristles.
Pulling out all the stops was an equally messy hairstyle sitting on Zayn Malik’s head.
The video showed him singing an acapella version of his very own song, Shoot at Will, from the freshly released album, Room under the Stairs.
Of course, he has been seen with long locks a handful number of times before, but they were never found in such a disorderly state.
It’s quite a striking departure from Zayn Malik’s usual cropped hair styled upward with a hint of stubble.
A follower reacted, “Your hair…. I am dying!!”
“I wasn’t ready,” another shockingly commented.
Someone managed to ask the right question, saying, “Give me the haircare routine cause how tf your hair grows that fast.”