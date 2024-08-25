WhatsApp rolls out 'Lists' feature for individual and group chats

WhatsApp is testing a new "Lists" feature that allows users to organize their individual and group chats in a more efficient way.
The feature, currently available to Android beta testers, enables users to create lists of contacts and group chats, making it easier to share content and prioritize communication needs.
According to reports, the Lists feature will allow users to add both individual contacts and group chats to customized lists, which can be named or adorned with emoticons.
This will enable users to easily share status updates, files, images, or documents with specific individuals or groups, rather than broadcasting to all contacts.
The feature is currently being rolled out to a limited number of users via the Google Play Beta Program, but is expected to be available to a broader audience in the near future.
WhatsApp's introduction of the Lists feature is seen as a significant update to its chat management capabilities, providing users with more control over their conversations and content sharing.
The company has not yet announced an official release date for the feature, but users can expect to see it roll out in the coming weeks.