WhatsApp rolls out 'Lists' feature for individual and group chats

WhatsApp is testing a new 'Lists' feature that enables users to organize their contacts and group chats

  Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
WhatsApp is testing a new "Lists" feature that allows users to organize their individual and group chats in a more efficient way. 

The feature, currently available to Android beta testers, enables users to create lists of contacts and group chats, making it easier to share content and prioritize communication needs.

According to reports, the Lists feature will allow users to add both individual contacts and group chats to customized lists, which can be named or adorned with emoticons. 

This will enable users to easily share status updates, files, images, or documents with specific individuals or groups, rather than broadcasting to all contacts.

The feature is currently being rolled out to a limited number of users via the Google Play Beta Program, but is expected to be available to a broader audience in the near future.

WhatsApp's introduction of the Lists feature is seen as a significant update to its chat management capabilities, providing users with more control over their conversations and content sharing.

The company has not yet announced an official release date for the feature, but users can expect to see it roll out in the coming weeks.

Sci-Tech News

Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested at French airport
SpaceX to bring astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on earth next year, NASA
Chinese researchers extract water from moon soil
Apple to host ‘major’ product launch event this September
Microsoft to host cybersecurity summit in September following July outage
Uber set to launch driverless rides next year
Samsung Galaxy Ring faces major repair challenges due to design issues
Meta, Spotify CEOs slam Europe’s complex AI rules
Google Keep launches new AI feature to create custom lists
Google Maps unveils new bottom bar for iPhone users
Google taps Character.AI founder for key AI leadership role
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission uncovers magma ocean on moon's south pole