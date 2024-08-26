World

Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules

The disagreement has led to a standoff, with Trump even suggesting he might skip the debate

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
As the US elections draw closer, the situation is becoming more intense.

The Trump and Harris campaigns are now clashing over whether to mute one of the microphones during their upcoming September debate.

As per multiple outlets, Harris's team wants both microphones to stay on for the entire debate, while Trump’s team prefers to follow the previous debate rules used with Biden, where microphones were muted when a candidate wasn’t speaking.

This disagreement has led to a standoff, with Trump even suggesting he might skip the debate, questioning the impartiality of ABC, the network set to host it. Politico first reported the deadlock.

During past debates, the Biden campaign had agreed with Trump’s team to mute microphones, a rule enforced during the June CNN debate.

However, with the ABC News debate just 15 days away, the Harris campaign is pushing for both microphones to remain on, allowing candidates to interrupt each other if needed.

Trump also raised concerns on his Truth Social platform that ABC News might provide debate questions to the Harris campaign in advance.

As the November 5 election approaches, the Harris campaign has reportedly raised $540 million since Biden stepped down, while the Trump campaign raised $138.7 million in July and has $327 million in cash reserves.

