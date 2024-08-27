Has Ben Affleck found love with Robert F. Kennedy's daughter Kick Kennedy?

Ben Affleck has reportedly given love another chance after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce.
Multiple sources revealed that the Gone Girl actor has been actively mingling with Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s six children.
An insider noted, "Kick and Ben have been spending time together, but I'm not sure what's happening."
Further adding, "They do not know when or how the pair first crossed paths, but, Kick’s celeb crush has always been Ben.”
"Kick and Affleck have been spending time together since late spring. The two have been spotted together at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge and other locations," the source said.
However another source denotes there is nothing brewing between the two, "I don't think they even know each other. There's definitely nothing going on."
To note, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.