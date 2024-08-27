Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip

Priyanka Chopra left India this morning after attending her brother Siddharth's wedding festivities!
She surely left her fans emotional with her sudden departure.
While departing India, PC shared her heartiest goodbye in form of a video from the airplane window with the message "Alvida Mumbai."
As caption, she wrote, " See You soon," accompanied by folded hands and heart emojis.
The video quickly went viral, prompting fans to react in the comments section of her post.
One fan wrote," Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna( never say goodbye.)"
" Alvida or I will be there," penned the second.
To note, the mom of one turned heads in a burgundy saree for her brother's wedding and also left social media buzzing as she stopped by The Film City, sparking fan speculation about a potential career surprise.
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped up filming The Bluff in Australia and has an action-comedy Heads of State lined up.
Her Marathi film Paani will also release in theatres on October 18.
Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt is also going to hit the production phase soon.