Trending

Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip

Priyanka Chopra jets off to Los Angeles after attending brother's wedding in India

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Priyanka Chopra jets off to Los Angeles after attending brothers wedding in India
Priyanka Chopra jets off to Los Angeles after attending brother's wedding in India 

Priyanka Chopra left India this morning after attending her brother Siddharth's wedding festivities! 

She surely left her fans emotional with her sudden departure. 

While departing India, PC shared her heartiest goodbye in form of a video from the airplane window with the message "Alvida Mumbai." 

As caption, she wrote, " See You soon," accompanied by folded hands and heart emojis. 


The video quickly went viral, prompting fans to react in the comments section of her post. 

One fan wrote," Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna( never say goodbye.)" 

" Alvida or I will be there," penned the second.

To note, the mom of one turned heads in a burgundy saree for her brother's wedding and also left social media buzzing as she stopped by The Film City, sparking fan speculation about a potential career surprise. 

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped up filming The Bluff in Australia and has an action-comedy  Heads of State lined up. 

Her Marathi film Paani will also release in theatres on October 18. 

Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt is also going to hit the production phase soon. 

Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister

Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister
King Charles takes HUGE decision about Prince Andrew’s Royal estate

King Charles takes HUGE decision about Prince Andrew’s Royal estate
Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours

Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip

Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip

Trending News

Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Vicky Kaushal drops wife Katrina Kaif to the airport: Watch
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Mahira Khan flaunts hush-hush romance with husband on his birthday
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Kangana Ranaut spills she turned down role in Deepika Padukone's 'Ram Leela'
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's 'darling girl' Misha turns 8
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Rajkummar Rao shares his happiness over 'Stree 2' success
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out days after latter's controversial ramp walk
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Is Priyanka Chopra making a Bollywood comeback?
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Sajal Aly garners immense praises on 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn' last episode
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Shraddha Kapoor's heartwarming interaction with cute baby melts hearts
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Hamza Ali Abbasi, wife Naimal Khawar celebrate 'five years' of marital bliss
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Ananya Panday steps out with her BAEs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor for dinner
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Kangana Ranaut SNUBBED Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Sultan?’