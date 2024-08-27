King Charles takes HUGE decision about Prince Andrew’s Royal estate

King Charles has seemingly taken a final decision about Prince Andrew’s royal home.
His majesty has planned to gift Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate to the royal family's "secret weapon" Duchess Sophie and Prince Andrew.
Currently, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, lives there.
A royal expert Richard Kay told the Daily Mail that the monarch has been planning to gift the property to his youngest brother as a token of appreciation for stepping in for him as he battles cancer.
"Charles has entertained the thought of offering Royal Lodge to his youngest brother, Prince Edward. The two haven't always seen eye-to-eye, but the king has been hugely impressed by the manner in which Edward and his wife, Sophie, have increased their workload since their elevation to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh," Richard said.
The expert noted, "The couple have filled in the many gaps created by the absence of both Kate and himself while they underwent cancer treatment."
As per Mirror, Andrew has been offered to use of a smaller royal property: Queen Elizabeth's Craigowan cottage on Balmoral estate.
The Queen Elizabeth's Craigowan cottage consists of seven bedrooms.
For the unversed, then-Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana announced their engagement in 1981.