Vicky Kaushal drops wife Katrina Kaif to the airport: Watch

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Katrina Kaif is in full Tiger mode at the airport as she dons an all-black jumpsuit
Katrina Kaif is in full 'Tiger' mode at the airport as she dons an all-black jumpsuit 

Katrina Kaif is off on another adventure and this time her beloved husband Vicky Kaushal came to see her off at the airport. 

A paparazzi shared a video in which the Merry Christmas actress was spotted exiting her white SUV looking radiant as ever in black. 

She let her hair loose and even smiled and waved to the paparazzi before entering the departure gate. 

The superstar chose to keep her travel outfit as simple and cozy as possible with not one spot of makeup on her face. 

Eagle-eyed fans could spot the Bad Newz actor in the car. While his face ain't clearly visible, the silhouette does look like Vicky. 


Katrina's ardent lovers flocked to the comments section after seeing her embodying grace. 

One user penned," She is looking so gorgeous." 

Another wrote," Queen of Bollywood." 

" The world's most beautiful actress ever," effused the third. 

Last week, the lovebirds were papped exiting Indian director Zoya Akhtar's residence along with Katrina's actor-sister Isabelle Kaif. 

On the work front, While Katrina Kaif is more likely to star in Farhan Akhtar's movie Jee Le Zaraa, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's historical drama titled Chhaava.

He will also be casted in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.  

