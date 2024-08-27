King Charles believes latest throne coins are ‘bad juju’

King Charles has reportedly intervened to demand changes in a series of new £1 coins because they’re “unlucky.”
The freshly minted pieces carry the image of a bear as well as Your Majesty’s own portrait, but he’s not pleased with this design, as informed by engraver Gordon Summers.
This is because it includes a pattern of three Cs, which is similar to the one used by King Charles II after he was restored to the throne back in 1660, giving bad juju to the sketch.
Gordon Summers told Sunday Times, “King Charles felt that the C at the bottom looked like an upside-down horseshoe and looked a bit unlucky. That's the level of detail he looked at.”
While hanging one old horseshoe outside your house is considered a good luck charm that wards off evil spirits in some cultures, an up-side down version is said to bring the opposite effect.
Approximately three million of these coins have been distributed through banks and post offices across United Kingdom, but King Charles is “adamant” on wanting to replace them now.
It’s however not known whether the update will be made or not.