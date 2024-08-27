Royal

King Charles believes latest throne coins are ‘bad juju’

King Charles demands quick changes in his new coin out of ‘superstition’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
King Charles believes latest throne coins are ‘bad juju’
King Charles believes latest throne coins are ‘bad juju’

King Charles has reportedly intervened to demand changes in a series of new £1 coins because they’re “unlucky.”

The freshly minted pieces carry the image of a bear as well as Your Majesty’s own portrait, but he’s not pleased with this design, as informed by engraver Gordon Summers.

This is because it includes a pattern of three Cs, which is similar to the one used by King Charles II after he was restored to the throne back in 1660, giving bad juju to the sketch.

Gordon Summers told Sunday Times, “King Charles felt that the C at the bottom looked like an upside-down horseshoe and looked a bit unlucky. That's the level of detail he looked at.”

While hanging one old horseshoe outside your house is considered a good luck charm that wards off evil spirits in some cultures, an up-side down version is said to bring the opposite effect.

Approximately three million of these coins have been distributed through banks and post offices across United Kingdom, but King Charles is “adamant” on wanting to replace them now.

It’s however not known whether the update will be made or not.

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks
Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone
Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development

Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Royal News

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Prince Edward, Princess Sophie fill ‘absence’ of Kate Middleton, King Charles
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles takes HUGE decision about Prince Andrew’s Royal estate
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle saves Prince Harry from swarm of village locals
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles improved relations with Meghan Markle on latest visit
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Prince William debuts sleek new style at Balmoral
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles seeks to mend rift with Prince Harry?
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles avoids talking to Prince Harry over 'spare 2' leak fears
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Prince William ‘disturbed’ by Sven-Göran Eriksson’s death for personal reason
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Prince Harry turned his back on King Charles during near-death moment?
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Kate Middleton sends powerful message with ‘positive and upbeat’ health status