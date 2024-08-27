Entertainment

Halle Berry’s ex slams her sole custody bid as ‘draconian’ in ongoing dispute

Olivier Martinez asked the court to delay a hearing about the Halle Berry request

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Halle Berry's ex-husband Olivier Martinez is speaking out against her recent request for sole legal custody of their 10-year-old son, calling her demands "draconian" and "unreasonable."

In Touch can exclusively reveal that the Catwoman star’s ex-husband Olivier Martinez requested a court postpone a hearing on the actress's request for exclusive legal custody of their 10-year-old son. He claimed he needed more time to cross-examine Berry regarding her "twisted narrative" and "false claims."

According to court documents, Olivier, 58, requested that Halle's scheduled September 10 hearing be rescheduled for a minimum of 120 days by the judge.

Furthermore, he requested that Halle provide the money so that he could pay his legal team to represent him against her in court.

"Seeking new, extraordinary and draconian relief, to have sole legal custody regarding the parties' minor child's mental health and educational decisions, including wanting to solely decide to give the parties' son psychiatric medication," said Olivier's attorney.

Following the denial of a separate application for emergency orders in July, the attorney accused Halle of "attempting to bootstrap her way into an immediate hearing."

"With regard to her false claims, twisted narrative, and basis for her extreme request," Olivier stated that he needed to cross-examine Halle.

The court has to be aware of Halle's actions and the extent of her persistent pressure, which borders on harassment, to cause strife and needless issues among us.

