Kanye West hit with another lawsuit as teenagers made unique demands

  by Web Desk
  August 27, 2024
Teenagers suing Kanye West for discrimination are requesting that their identities remain confidential, citing concerns over privacy and potential backlash as they navigate their legal battle.

According to an exclusive In Touch source, the four young children who are suing Kanye West and his business are begging the judge to keep their names hidden.

A lawyer for the kids, who are between the ages of 14 and 17, requested that they be permitted to continue as John Does in the case they filed.

Their lawyer stated, “Each of the Plaintiffs have also expressed a desire to proceed in this litigation under pseudonyms to protect them from embarrassment and harassment.”

He added, “The minor Plaintiffs believe that the public disclosure of their true identities would raise a serious risk of emotional psychological harm to them and their families.”

The minor plaintiffs expressed "serious concerns that if their true identities were disclosed, it would be very easy for Defendant, or anyone else, to find and publicly harass these minor plaintiffs and their families," according to the attorney, who stated that one of the identified plaintiffs had faced harassment.

A judge has not yet decided on this case and a federal complaint was filed against Ye, 47, and his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, earlier this year.

Shemar Dacosta, Pholoso Mofokeng, Olakunle Otatunji, Miles Jackson-Lea, a minor kid with the original R.M., and three other minor children filed the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs filed the case, accusing the defendants of many offences, including forced labour, fraud, hostile work environments, and cruel, inhumane, or humiliating treatment. They also claimed that the defendants had failed to pay overtime or the minimum wage. 

