Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ vibes take over Amaarae’s playlist

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet is relishing the “taste” of enormous success!
The singer, who dropped her sixth studio album on Friday, August 23, is receiving widespread acclaim for her latest songs, including “huge” compliments from American singer-songwriter Amaarae.
Sharing the Espresso singer’s Instagram post on her stories on Monday, August 26, the Fountain Baby artist praised Carpenter and revealed her favorite track from the album.
“Huge congrats on the album, beautiful @sabrinacarpenter,” wrote the Princess Going Digital singer.
She continued, “Don’t smile is my fav! Can’t wait to hear it on tour! Xo.”
Giving a shoutout to the Taste singer’s album, she wrote, “Short n Sweet out now!”
Amaarae’s story was later reshared by the Feathers singer.
Carpenter’s tracks Espresso and Please Please Please from the album topped the Billboard Global 200 chart, contributing to the singer’s widespread success. Her latest song, Taste, has also received extensive praise.
Earlier in the day, the Emails I Can’t Send artist was recorded answering some of the most-buzzed IG queries in a Spotify collaborated video.
The MTV VMAs-nominated singer revealed in an answer that her song Dumb and Poetic feels like the “most personal song” to her.
At the end of the Q&A session, the singer left her ardent fans hanging on a cliff when she chose not to answer a last mysterious question.