Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ vibes take over Amaarae’s playlist

Amaarae gave a ‘huge’ shoutout to the ‘Short n’ Sweet’ star Sabrina Carpenter

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Amaarae gave a ‘huge’ shoutout to the ‘Short n’ Sweet’ star Sabrina Carpenter
Amaarae gave a ‘huge’ shoutout to the ‘Short n’ Sweet’ star Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet is relishing the “taste” of enormous success!

The singer, who dropped her sixth studio album on Friday, August 23, is receiving widespread acclaim for her latest songs, including “huge” compliments from American singer-songwriter Amaarae.

Sharing the Espresso singer’s Instagram post on her stories on Monday, August 26, the Fountain Baby artist praised Carpenter and revealed her favorite track from the album.

“Huge congrats on the album, beautiful @sabrinacarpenter,” wrote the Princess Going Digital singer.

She continued, “Don’t smile is my fav! Can’t wait to hear it on tour! Xo.”

Giving a shoutout to the Taste singer’s album, she wrote, “Short n Sweet out now!”

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ vibes take over Amaarae’s playlist

Amaarae’s story was later reshared by the Feathers singer.

Carpenter’s tracks Espresso and Please Please Please from the album topped the Billboard Global 200 chart, contributing to the singer’s widespread success. Her latest song, Taste, has also received extensive praise.

Earlier in the day, the Emails I Can’t Send artist was recorded answering some of the most-buzzed IG queries in a Spotify collaborated video.

The MTV VMAs-nominated singer revealed in an answer that her song Dumb and Poetic feels like the “most personal song” to her.

At the end of the Q&A session, the singer left her ardent fans hanging on a cliff when she chose not to answer a last mysterious question.

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks
Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone
Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development

Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Entertainment News

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Oasis SEALS comeback with CRAZIEST reconciliation stunt ever
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Kanye West hit with another lawsuit as teenagers made unique demands
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Halle Berry’s ex slams her sole custody bid as ‘draconian’ in ongoing dispute
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Keke Palmer gives hilarious response to pregnancy query on her birthday post
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Oasis' Noel, Liam Gallagher announces comeback shows, ending 15-year split
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Nicola Peltz ‘proudly’ supports BFF Selena Gomez's 'Emilia Pérez'
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gets overwhelmed by dad's new music
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Joe Jonas addresses rumors about his first solo upcoming music album