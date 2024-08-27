Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce receives HUGE offer after singer's recent setback

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce is set to conquer new territories with his and brother Jason Kelce’s sports podcast New Heights.
The brother-duo has signed a lucrative deal with Amazon’s Wondery, to give exclusive advertising and distribution rights to their podcast.
As per an insider, the lucrative deal is said to be nine-figures and also “very competitive,” for Jason brothers.
The CEO of Wondery, Jen Sargent in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, revealed, “We’ve been watching the growth of the podcast, really since it was launched, and I have been building a relationship with Travis and Jason and getting to know them for a while now.”
He went on to explain, “Sports is a really exciting category for podcast listeners. It’s a strategic priority of Wondery’s and Amazon’s. So there were a lot of reasons to think about joining forces here on the New Heights podcast.”
As part of the deal, the popular podcast New Heights will maintain its widespread availability on all major podcast platforms and YouTube, while Wondery+ subscribers will gain access to ad-free listening.
In addition to this, Wondery will get the rights to host live events, create and distribute merchandise, and develop new products inspired by New Heights, with Wave Sports + Entertainment remaining on board to handle production duties.
This update comes hot over the heels of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's latest reunion at Blake Lively's birthday.
Earlier this month, Taylor cancelled her shows in Vienna after the reports of a terror plot aimed at her Eras Tour concert.