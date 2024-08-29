Taylor Swift's Vienna concert's terrorist plot new details laid bare by CIA official

New details related to Taylor Swift's Vienna Concert terrorist plan were revealed as CIA officials disclosed that the attack was designed to kill "tens of thousands of people."
According to The New York Times and NBC News, during the annual Intelligence Summit held earlier this month just outside of Washington, D.C., CIA Deputy Director David S. Cohen provided fresh information about the foiled terror plot that resulted in the cancellation of all three of the Lover crooner’s scheduled Eras Tour concerts in Austria.
Cohen stated, “They were plotting to kill a huge number, tens of thousands of people at this concert, I am sure many Americans.”
“The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do," he continued.
Barracuda Music, the concert promoter, announced on August 7 and stated that they had “no choice but to cancel” the concerts scheduled for August 8, 9, and 10 to put everyone's safety first.
Cohen did not say at the conference on Wednesday how the CIA discovered the purported plot, but the Times noted that the agency had been alerted to terrorist schemes in other countries.
The prime suspect, an Austrian 19-year-old, is among the three people who have been taken into custody.
An Austrian teenager (17 years old) and an Iraqi teenager (18 years old) are the other suspects in custody but it is unknown what the suspects' names are.