Angelina Jolie embodies grace and beauty at Venice Film Festival

Angelina Jolie excluded grace and timeless beauty at 2024 Venice Film Festival red carpet.
The Oscar-winning actress donned a custom strapless beige Tamara Ralph gown with a fur stole over her arm, romantic drapery down the silhouette and a pleated skirt hem.
On Angelina finished her premiere look with a bold red lip that matched her nails and a blowout hair look.
She became overwhelmed after receiving an eight-minute standing ovation for starring as the late opera singer Maria Callas in director Pablo Larraín’s Maria.
After receiving the applause, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress got teary eyes and hugged Larraín, 48, and her fellow castmate.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, she shared about her role during a press conference on Thursday, “I had no idea how much I was holding in and not letting out. So the challenge wasn’t the technical, it was an emotional experience to find my voice, to be in my body, to express. You have to give every single part of yourself.”
Angelina Jolie also confessed that the role provided her the “therapy” that she needed.
The event took place at the Sala Grande Theater on Thursday, Aug. 29.