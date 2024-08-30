Travis Kelce opens up about his ‘love’ for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce goes head over heels for his girlfriend Taylor Swift.
The NFL player, 34, joined his teammates Patrick Mahomes, Harrison Butker, Nick Bolton, Justin Reid and Chris Jones on a panel ahead of the Chiefs new season.
During the panel discussing, Travisl told the host Mitch Holthustold “We love you" on behalf of his teammates.
To which, Mitch teased him and ask if he loves him "more than Taylor" as seen in the viral video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Travis blushes and and quipped “maybe not”, which ignited a big laugh from attendees at the event.
A fan wrote under the clip, "genuinely makes me so happy every time he talks about her."
Another noted that he "has his priorities straight.”
Furthermore, the athlete also bought a racehorse with a name inspired by his pop star girlfriend, Swift, on Tuesday.
A news ticker announcement read on TeamValor.com, “Travis Kelce joins Team Valor International & Gary Barber in ownership of 3-year-old SWIFT DELIVERY.”
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the 14-time Grammy winner went public with their romance in October 2023.