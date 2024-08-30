Entertainment

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Barry Keoghan shows support for Sabrina Carpenter amid Breakup rumors

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Barry Keoghan proved to be a supportive boyfriend amid ongoing breakup rumors with Sabrina Carpenter.

The Please Please Please crooner announced surprise song Busy Woman on Thursday, Aug. 29, after she recently released Short n' Sweet album.

After she made the major announcement, the Saltburn star commented down below the post “let’s fuc***ng go.”

Earlier this month, rumours were circulating on social media about their breakup.

An insider told The Sun that Barry, 31, addiction to nightlife was one of the major reason for their breakup.

The source added, "He has always been a party animal and Sabrina, 25, was fed up with his antics. She is soaring in the charts and is putting herself first as she gears up for her tour next month."

Sabrina also addressed the rumours about her song giving hints about her relationship.

She said, "I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I suppose it's not surprising that people are interested in who or what those songs are about. It's part of the job."

For the unversed, Sabrina and Berry went public with their dating in February 2024.

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'
Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned

Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned
30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Entertainment News

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Angelina Jolie, Akala clear up dating rumors after Venice Festival surprise appearance
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Angelina Jolie embodies grace and beauty at Venice Film Festival
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid says yes to boyfriend's proposal
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Blake Lively’s brother-in-law FIERCELY defends her from Justin Baldoni criticism
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Hania Amir's mysterious Instagram move leaves fans curious
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Kim Kardashian hints at finding new boyfriend
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Angelina Jolie channels ‘diva’ persona in Pablo Larrain’s ‘Maria’
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Harry Styles ‘seeing’ Taylor Russell again after breakup
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt: Venice Film Festival’s BIG tactic to keep exes apart
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Kylie Jenner unveils ‘never-seen-before’ snaps in ‘lost files’ photo dump
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Barry Keoghan set to share screen with Cillian Murphy in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Gwyneth Paltrow joins Timothée Chalamet for ping pong film ‘Marty Supreme’