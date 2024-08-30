Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Barry Keoghan proved to be a supportive boyfriend amid ongoing breakup rumors with Sabrina Carpenter.
The Please Please Please crooner announced surprise song Busy Woman on Thursday, Aug. 29, after she recently released Short n' Sweet album.
After she made the major announcement, the Saltburn star commented down below the post “let’s fuc***ng go.”
Earlier this month, rumours were circulating on social media about their breakup.
An insider told The Sun that Barry, 31, addiction to nightlife was one of the major reason for their breakup.
The source added, "He has always been a party animal and Sabrina, 25, was fed up with his antics. She is soaring in the charts and is putting herself first as she gears up for her tour next month."
Sabrina also addressed the rumours about her song giving hints about her relationship.
She said, "I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I suppose it's not surprising that people are interested in who or what those songs are about. It's part of the job."
For the unversed, Sabrina and Berry went public with their dating in February 2024.