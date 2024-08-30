Kartik Aaryan drops HUGE hint for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser, trailer release

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Kartik Aaryan is giving major update about the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s first look!

The actor, who played the famous Rooh Baba in the second sequel is all set to reprise his role and make a comeback with the third installment of the 2007’s blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

After giving the audience two back-to-back hit films, the makers are gearing up to release its third sequel, creating a buzz of excitement among the movie’s fans.

During a recent interview, Aaryan told, “Its teaser will also be coming in a few days. The film is releasing on Diwali, so now I am just excited. Can’t talk much about it, but its teaser has come out really very well.”

With this update, he expressed his great excitement for the film, revealing that the shoot has already wrapped-up with the movie being in its post-production stage, reported Pinkvilla.

The Chandu Champion actor also told that the cast has already watched the film and the trailer will soon be released in the upcoming days.

“Final touches of the film are going on, and in some days, you all will have its teaser, trailer, songs, and the film, eventually,” said the actor.

Besides Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will also feature Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan olaying lead characters. It is also reported that Madhuri Dixit will also be a part of the cast.

The movie is scheduled to release on Diwali 2024.

