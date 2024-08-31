Selena Gomez engaged with Benny Blanco after 7 months of their relationship?

Selena Gomez has ignited engagement rumours after she was spotted wearing a gold ring, fueling speculation that she is engaged to producer Benny Blanco.
As per TMZ, the Only Murders in the Building actress was seen on Thursday strolling out of a Subway in Los Angeles, and while she juggled her phone, a bag of chips and sunglasses, it was evident that she had a plain gold band on her engagement finger.
For the midday stroll, she wore loose-fitting black leggings and an enormous vintage Selena T-shirt. She wore headphones over her ears.
Gomez, 32, ignited engagement rumours less than two weeks ago after she followed a wedding-planning account on TikTok. As of Friday night, she is still following CMG Weddings & Events.
The Love On singer also made headlines earlier this month when, in a mirror photo with Blanco, 36, in the background, she purposely covered her left ring finger with pink heart emojis.
Although Gomez and Blanco have been dating for a little over a year, their romance was first revealed in December 2023 when the actress and singer referred to her partner as "the best thing that's ever happened" to her on Instagram.