Justin Baldoni breaks silence over 'It Ends With Us' backlash

The American actor and director Justin Baldoni who is currently facing huge backlash for romanticizing domestic violence in It Ends With Us shared a heartfelt message for abuse survivors.
Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, Baldoni dedicated a warm and empowering note to praise the courage, resilience and strength of the women, experienced violence or abuse.
“Dear Survivor, You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days. In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength, and hope,” began Baldoni in his emotional post.
He continued, “Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others. You may not always see the impact you have, but your journey encourages and motivates, lighting the path for those of us still searching for the light.”
“While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight. We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all,” the Five Feet Apart director added.
He concluded his letter with a warm wish, noting, “May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy…you are liberating us all. Sending you gratitude, strength, and love.”
Reacting to his post fans swamped the comments section with words of praises, as one user noted, “You are literally so wholesome.”
Another penned, “A true example of integrity.”
This sweet and validating love letter comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his and Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us, which received criticism for normalizing the violence.