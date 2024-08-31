Kareena Kapoor posts sassy mirror selfie from her day out

Kareena Kapoor flaunts her pouty and demure side from an outing with her best friends.
On August 30, 2024 Bebo stepped out for a lunch date and shared a selfie, leaving her fans extremely thrilled.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Laal Singh Chadha star debuted a classy selfie from her day out.
The Crew actress looked her absolute best in a white shirt and mom jeans.
"Pouting and being DEMURE," Kareena penned a caption.
On seeing Kareena radiating glow, her ardent fans quickly reacted.
One wrote, " hahahah trend."
Another effused, " Stunning as always."
" So cute bebo," the third expressed.
" Very Demure, " added another.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.
It boasts an incredible ensemble cast Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year.
In an interview with Variety, Bebo went on to spill the beans about her action in the film.
Kareena Kapoor is mom to two adorable kids, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan.