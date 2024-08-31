Trending

Kareena Kapoor posts sassy mirror selfie from her day out

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012
Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012 

Kareena Kapoor flaunts her pouty and demure side from an outing with her best friends. 

On August 30, 2024 Bebo stepped out for a lunch date and shared a selfie, leaving her fans extremely thrilled.  

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Laal Singh Chadha star debuted a classy selfie from her day out. 

 The Crew actress looked her absolute best in a white shirt and mom jeans. 

"Pouting and being DEMURE," Kareena penned a caption. 


On seeing Kareena radiating glow, her ardent fans quickly reacted. 

One wrote, " hahahah trend." 

Another effused, " Stunning as always." 

" So cute bebo," the third expressed. 

" Very Demure, " added another. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. 

 It boasts an incredible ensemble cast Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. 

In an interview with Variety, Bebo went on to spill the beans about her action in the film. 

Kareena Kapoor is mom to two adorable kids, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. 

Nicole Kidman steamy ‘Babygirl’ performance earns 6.5-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival

Nicole Kidman steamy ‘Babygirl’ performance earns 6.5-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival
Cristiano Ronaldo shares ‘special bond’ with Champions League Trophy in heartwarming video

Cristiano Ronaldo shares ‘special bond’ with Champions League Trophy in heartwarming video
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton to reprise role in 'One Tree Hill' reboot

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton to reprise role in 'One Tree Hill' reboot
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry

King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry

Trending News

King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Hania Aamir wraps up Bali vacation with goodbye post
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Rajkummar Rao unveils striking new poster of film 'Maalik'
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Alia Bhatt shares picture from 'Alpha' sets with co-star Sharvari Wagh
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Amal turns 5: Aiman Khan wishes her first born in special way
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Maya Ali caps off her Glasgow vacation in style
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Muneeb Butt rings in daughter Amal’s birthday with sweetest wish ever
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Kartik Aaryan drops HUGE hint for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser, trailer release
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Will Smith follows Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, fans wants collab!
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Sonam Kapoor redefines airport chic in red maxi skirt: Watch
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar rocks organza saree
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Aiman Khan takes fans on dreamy Baku journey in new video: WATCH