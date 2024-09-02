Entertainment

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham celebrate son Romeo’s 22nd birthday

Romeo Beckham received heartfelt birthday wishes from both brothers and parents David, Victoria

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham celebrate son Romeo’s 22nd birthday
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham celebrate son Romeo’s 22nd birthday

The Beckham family celebrates Romeo’s 22nd birthday with touching tributes.

On Sunday, the “talented” footballer turned 22 and his daily posted sweet wishes on social media.

David Beckham posted a childhood picture of his son and wrote, “Happy 22nd Birthday to my beautiful boy... We are so proud of the man you have turned into , kind , passionate and hard working... Have the most amazing day because you deserve it... Love you mate so much @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”


His wife Victoria Beckham hinted at the “new chapter” of Romeo in her birthday wish.

For the unversed, Romeo is seemingly leaving football for fashion industry.

The fashion designer penned, “Happy birthday @romeobeckham. We all love you so much.Kind,talented and passionate.Beautiful both inside and out! You are about to begin an exciting new chapter and we couldn’t more excited for you!!!You are our everything kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven.”


His older brother Brooklyn Peltz Beckham also posted pictures from their childhood to celebrate Romeo’s big day.

"Happy 22nd birthday to my lil bro xx love you so much Romeo xx," Brooklyn, 25, captioned a carousel of photos.

Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’

Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’
Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut

Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut
Paris mayor sparks debate over Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower

Paris mayor sparks debate over Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett

Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett

Entertainment News

Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Rihanna becomes Dior's new J'Adore muse, replacing Charlize Theron
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
George Clooney sings praise for ‘longtime’ pal and co-star Brad Pitt
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
George Clooney, Amal electrify ‘Wolfs’ premiere with glamorous looks
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Jennifer Lopez shakes off Ben Affleck divorce blues with epic dance moves
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon join George, Amal Clooney for stylish double date
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Adele shocks fans with her major career announcement
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Lana Del Rey responds to rumours of romance with Alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Angelina Jolie conceals 'pain and sadness' to protect her kid's happiness
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Matthew McConaughey, son Levi spotted on 'Way of the Warrior Kid' set
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillipe eyes MAJOR film role with Liam Neeson
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
BTS' RM, J-Hope celebrate Jungkook's 27th birthday with heartfelt wishes