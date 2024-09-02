David Beckham, Victoria Beckham celebrate son Romeo’s 22nd birthday

The Beckham family celebrates Romeo’s 22nd birthday with touching tributes.
On Sunday, the “talented” footballer turned 22 and his daily posted sweet wishes on social media.
David Beckham posted a childhood picture of his son and wrote, “Happy 22nd Birthday to my beautiful boy... We are so proud of the man you have turned into , kind , passionate and hard working... Have the most amazing day because you deserve it... Love you mate so much @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”
His wife Victoria Beckham hinted at the “new chapter” of Romeo in her birthday wish.
For the unversed, Romeo is seemingly leaving football for fashion industry.
The fashion designer penned, “Happy birthday @romeobeckham. We all love you so much.Kind,talented and passionate.Beautiful both inside and out! You are about to begin an exciting new chapter and we couldn’t more excited for you!!!You are our everything kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven.”
His older brother Brooklyn Peltz Beckham also posted pictures from their childhood to celebrate Romeo’s big day.
"Happy 22nd birthday to my lil bro xx love you so much Romeo xx," Brooklyn, 25, captioned a carousel of photos.