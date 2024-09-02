Entertainment

George Clooney sings praise for ‘longtime’ pal and co-star Brad Pitt

George Clooney and Brad Pitt attended the premiere of 'Wolfs' at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
George Clooney sings praise for ‘longtime’ pal and co-star Brad Pitt

George Clooney sings praise for ‘longtime’ pal and co-star Brad Pitt

George Clooney has taken a trip down the memory lane of working with Wolfs castmate and “longtime” friend, Brad Pitt.

On Sunday, the best friend duo attended the premiere of Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival.

George told People, "It's fun to work with people you know really well.”

He and the Fight Club star went to the premiere with significant others, Amal Clooney and Brad's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

"[It was] an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported. And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries," George noted.

The best friend duo have starred together in several projects over the years, including the Ocean’s trilogy, Burn After Reading and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

"We’ve been friends for a long time," George recently told GQ magazine. "And it’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s okay."

Their upcoming film Wolfs will release on September 20, 2024.

Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’

Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’
Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut

Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut
Paris mayor sparks debate over Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower

Paris mayor sparks debate over Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett

Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett

Entertainment News

Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Lee Min ho's unexpected marriage announcement shocks fans: 'STAY SINGLE FOREVER'
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Rihanna becomes Dior's new J'Adore muse, replacing Charlize Theron
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham celebrate son Romeo’s 22nd birthday
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
George Clooney, Amal electrify ‘Wolfs’ premiere with glamorous looks
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Jennifer Lopez shakes off Ben Affleck divorce blues with epic dance moves
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon join George, Amal Clooney for stylish double date
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Adele shocks fans with her major career announcement
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Lana Del Rey responds to rumours of romance with Alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Angelina Jolie conceals 'pain and sadness' to protect her kid's happiness
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Matthew McConaughey, son Levi spotted on 'Way of the Warrior Kid' set
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillipe eyes MAJOR film role with Liam Neeson