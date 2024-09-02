George Clooney sings praise for ‘longtime’ pal and co-star Brad Pitt

George Clooney has taken a trip down the memory lane of working with Wolfs castmate and “longtime” friend, Brad Pitt.
On Sunday, the best friend duo attended the premiere of Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival.
George told People, "It's fun to work with people you know really well.”
He and the Fight Club star went to the premiere with significant others, Amal Clooney and Brad's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.
The best friend duo have starred together in several projects over the years, including the Ocean’s trilogy, Burn After Reading and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.
"We’ve been friends for a long time," George recently told GQ magazine. "And it’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s okay."
Their upcoming film Wolfs will release on September 20, 2024.