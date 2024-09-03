Royal

Prince William makes bold move against Harry as he plans UK return

The Prince of Wales surprises the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with his unexpected decision

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Prince William has made a surprising move by bringing on board a longtime friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to spearhead a significant £50 million project.

As per Mirror, José Andrés has been appointed to the Earthshot Prize Council, a major initiative that also includes Sir David Attenborough as a member.

José, 55, is a chef who oversees World Central Kitchen, which provides food assistance to those in need during emergencies.

He is also a charitable partner of Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation.

The Sussexes call him a "long-time friend" on their website; he wrote a tribute to them last year with the words, "You bring hope to each and every community you touch."

Members of the council, like José, will choose whether projects are worth financing with £5 million as the upcoming Earthshot event in Cape Town in November will be hosted by William, 41.

To note, the update came after Harry took a plane to the UK last week to attend Lord Robert Fellowes, the uncle of both, who passed away.

The rival brothers allegedly sat apart during the Norfolk service and avoided speaking to each other at the wake.

According to the mourners, at one point, they were positioned almost directly next to each other.

