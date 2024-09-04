Sports

Jack Draper joins Andy Murray's Club: Reaches US Open quarterfinals

British tennis star is all set to face Aussie Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals today

  September 04, 2024
British tennis star is all set to face Aussie Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals today
British tennis star is all set to face Aussie Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals today

Jack Draper became the first British tennis player to reach the US Open quarterfinals since Andy Murray in 2016.

Draper qualified for the quarterfinals after a dominating win against Czech Tomas Machac on Monday, September 2, ITVX reported.

Talking about Murray’s retirement, he said, “I feel like he would completely understand and respond to any messages I send him and would give me advice, but I also think, at the same time, I think he’s kind of enjoying his retirement now, and he’s kind of done with it.”

He further added, “I know if I have any questions or if I’m feeling something, then he’ll be the first person I text. I know that he’d be there for me if I needed him.”

Draper believes that there is still room for improvement, but he is hopeful he will ‘go further in the tournament.

22-year-old expressed, “I feel like there’s still a long way for me to go and a lot that I can still improve on in this tournament, and I think obviously as the challenge gets higher and as I play even better players, I think hopefully my level will increase with that."

Draper will face Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 4. 

