Jack Draper joins Andy Murray’s Club: Reaches US Open quarterfinals

Jack Draper became the first British tennis player to reach the US Open quarterfinals since Andy Murray in 2016.
Draper qualified for the quarterfinals after a dominating win against Czech Tomas Machac on Monday, September 2, ITVX reported.
Talking about Murray’s retirement, he said, “I feel like he would completely understand and respond to any messages I send him and would give me advice, but I also think, at the same time, I think he’s kind of enjoying his retirement now, and he’s kind of done with it.”
He further added, “I know if I have any questions or if I’m feeling something, then he’ll be the first person I text. I know that he’d be there for me if I needed him.”
Draper believes that there is still room for improvement, but he is hopeful he will ‘go further in the tournament.
22-year-old expressed, “I feel like there’s still a long way for me to go and a lot that I can still improve on in this tournament, and I think obviously as the challenge gets higher and as I play even better players, I think hopefully my level will increase with that."
Draper will face Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 4.