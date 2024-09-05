'House of the Dragon' creator George R.R. Martin teases major changes in future seasons

George R.R. Martin has teased that future seasons of House of the Dragon could see "larger and more toxic" changes.
On Wednesday, September 4, the 75-year-old author of Game of Thrones predicted more "toxic" things to come in upcoming seasons of the HBO series in a post that has since been removed from his official website, headlined Beware the Butterflies.
Martin also drew attention to the variations in the "Blood & Cheese" storyline from the debut of HOtD's second season, as reported by Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline.
He declared on August 30 that he would publish a piece "about everything that's gone wrong with House of the Dragon."
“I promised you some further thoughts about 'Blood and Cheese' and Maelor the Missing after my commentary on the first two episodes of HotD season 2, A Son for a Son and Rhaenyra the Cruel,” he explained on Wednesday.
Martin praised the episodes from the new season of House of the Dragon, calling them "well written, well directed, and powerfully acted," and noted that fans and critics largely agreed.
However, he acknowledged "significant criticism" about the handling of the "Blood and Cheese" storyline and the death of Prince Jaehaerys.
Martin reflected on mixed reactions to a specific sequence in House of the Dragon.
Fans of Fire & Blood felt it was underwhelming and watered down compared to the book, while viewers unfamiliar with the source material found it emotional, tragic, and powerful. Martin acknowledged both perspectives, agreeing with elements of each.
The author continued by highlighting significant differences between the programs, namely the ages and number of kids living in one home.
“There is no Maelor in House of the Dragon, only the twins,” he added.
Martin expressed that the portrayal of a key scene in House of the Dragon differs from his book Fire & Blood, stating that the killers are portrayed as crueller and more frightening in the novel.
While praising the actors, he still believes the book's version is stronger.
Martin hinted that even more significant and "toxic" changes may be coming in seasons 3 and 4, if the show proceeds with the alterations currently being considered.